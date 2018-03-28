Armie Hammer Is "Officially" Retiring His Tracksuits

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 6:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Armie Hammer is no slouch in the style department—at least not anymore.

When the actor appeared on TBS' Conan Tuesday to promote his new movie, Final Portrait, Conan O'Brien felt compelled to ask about his recent "track suit phrase" during award season.

"I developed a case of what I like to call the 'f--k its,' where I was on a press tour for Call Me by Your Name that went on for 14 months," said Hammer, whose performance received a Golden Globe nomination. For comparison, he pointed out that the entire shoot lasted six weeks. "I woke up in the morning and I thought, 'You know what? I now have senioritis'—like a senior in school who has to go to class, but they hate their professors, so they're like, 'I'm going to show up in pajamas.' My equivalency was tracksuits. I thought, 'You know what? If I'm going to go jump through these hoops and I'm going to continue to talk about this movie that I've talked about ad nauseum, I'm going to be comfortable,'" he said, "and I decided to dress comfortable."

Hammer, who wore a formal suit, then seized the opportunity to make a different kind of style statement. "I would like to take this moment on the show to officially announce my retirement from tracksuits. I am done," he told O'Brien. "I got oversaturated and burned out on tracksuits."

Armie Hammer

Instagram

Armie Hammer

Instagram

Armie Hammer

Instagram

Watch

Look Back at Armie Hammer in 2010

Armie Hammer

Instagram

Armie Hammer

Instagram

Wearing so many tracksuits—and sharing photos on Instagram—led to more attention than he'd anticipated. "It got a lot more traction than I was really expecting it to. I just thought I'd be comfortable. And then it became a thing," he said, adding that they "started pouring in" from Adidas, Armani, Fila, Hugo Boss and more labels. "If you get into something, they'll send it to you. For free! I have 70 tracksuits in my closet. That is not even hyperbole. I have 70 tracksuits!"

At a certain point, it got a little ridiculous. "Tom Ford offered to custom make me a tracksuit," Hammer told O'Brien. "Really, the icing on the cake: Oscar Meyer Weiner sent me a tracksuit."

Hammer, who is 6-foot-5, then realized he could share his tracksuits with O'Brien, who is 6-foot-4. After confirming they share a 36-inch inseam, O'Brien said, "I will wear your tracksuits, but only if they've been pre-worn by you." Hammer smiled, as he's "never washed a tracksuit."

"That's an erotic experience for me at this stage in my life, wearing a tracksuit that's been against your body," O'Brien joked. "And when I wear it, then my wife will be attracted to me. She will come to me. People will say, 'There's something so Armie Hamemr-esque about you.'"

"Listen, I mean if anybody here has seen Call Me by Your Name, I've sucked a d--k on film," Hammer said. "I have nothing against you wearing my tracksuit! This is well within my range."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Armie Hammer , Style , Fashion , Conan , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

"The Arrangement" 203 Fashion Recap

ESC: Celeb Swimsuits for Your Body

The Ultimate Guide to Celebrity Swimsuits, Based on Your Body

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back Thong Heels—Thoughts?

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen Reveals an Unexpected Guilty Pleasure: Dunkin' Donuts

ESC: Pastels, Emma Roberts

How Emma Roberts Wears Pastels Without Looking Like an Easter Egg

Whoopi Goldberg, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Designer Christian Siriano Paid Up to $50K to Ship Oscars Dresses

ESC: Kristen Bell, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

9 Kids' Choice Awards Style Trends You'll Be Seeing All Spring

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.