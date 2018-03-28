Armie Hammer Is "Officially" Retiring His Tracksuits

Armie Hammer is no slouch in the style department—at least not anymore.

When the actor appeared on TBS' Conan Tuesday to promote his new movie, Final Portrait, Conan O'Brien felt compelled to ask about his recent "track suit phrase" during award season.

"I developed a case of what I like to call the 'f--k its,' where I was on a press tour for Call Me by Your Name that went on for 14 months," said Hammer, whose performance received a Golden Globe nomination. For comparison, he pointed out that the entire shoot lasted six weeks. "I woke up in the morning and I thought, 'You know what? I now have senioritis'—like a senior in school who has to go to class, but they hate their professors, so they're like, 'I'm going to show up in pajamas.' My equivalency was tracksuits. I thought, 'You know what? If I'm going to go jump through these hoops and I'm going to continue to talk about this movie that I've talked about ad nauseum, I'm going to be comfortable,'" he said, "and I decided to dress comfortable."

Hammer, who wore a formal suit, then seized the opportunity to make a different kind of style statement. "I would like to take this moment on the show to officially announce my retirement from tracksuits. I am done," he told O'Brien. "I got oversaturated and burned out on tracksuits."