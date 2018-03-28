Chrissy Teigen Saved From Being Hit by a Cyclist by This Kind Stranger

Careful, Chrissy Teigen!

The 32-year-old model was about to cross the street in New York on Tuesday when a man saved her from being hit by a cyclist.

A few fans mistook the photos of the incident as the man trying to get too close to Teigen.

"Hey @chrissyteigen this looks like you have strapped a very small man to your boob," one follower wrote.

"I had the baby," Teigen, who is pregnant with her second child, joked back.

However, the Lip Sync Battle host set the record straight after one follower accused the man of being a "creeper."

"Nah, he actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist," she tweeted. "I should have looked before stepping out."