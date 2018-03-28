K-Pop Singer Seo Minwoo Dead: 100% Boy Band Member Was 33

Korean pop star Seo Minwoo has died. He was 33-years-old

According to a statement released by his record label Top Media, the 100% boy band member went into cardiac arrest at his Seoul home on Mar. 25. Paramedics were reportedly dispatched but found the singer dead.

"His family, the 100% members, and the Top Media artists and staff members are all grief-stricken and in mourning from the unexpected, sad news," a Top Media statement, translated by The Guardian, read.

A funeral "will be held quietly, according to the will of the family."

On Mar. 27, the record label expressed its "sincere gratitude" to all of fans, fellow artists and members of the industry who expressed their condolences. The company also asked fans to remember Minwoo as someone who "always laughs brightly."