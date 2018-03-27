E! Investigates: We're Closer Than Ever to Finding Out Who Bit Beyoncé

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 5:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The mystery continues! 

After Tiffany Haddish shared in an interview with GQ that an unnamed actress actually had the audacity to bite Beyoncé, the internet went wild trying to piece together the clues. Don't worry, because E! is on the case, and we are close to uncovering who bit the queen.

We know for a fact that it wasn't Chrissy Teigen, but Chrissy shared in a hilarious Twitter rant that she knew who the actual culprit was. During an appearance on Today Tuesday morning, she told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that her lips were sealed. "The problem is I love everybody involved, so I'm like 'Zip,'" she shared. So which actresses are still suspects? 

Watch

Which Actress Bit Beyonce's Face?!

Watch the clip above to see all the details! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Beyoncé , Sara Foster , Tiffany Haddish , Jay-Z , Chrissy Teigen , Kathie Lee Gifford , Hoda Kotb , Top Stories
Latest News
Splitting Up Together

Sorry, The Office Fans! Splitting Up Together's Oliver Hudson Is Ready to Become Jenna Fischer's New Jim

Gisele Bundchen and Other Celebs' Favorite Cheat Foods

Roseanne

How Roseanne Undid the Original Series Finale and Brought Dan Conner Back to Life

Caroline Sunshine

Shake It Off Star Caroline Sunshine Joining White House Press Team

Who Is the Richest "Real Housewives" Star?

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi's Hairstylist Reveals 3 Tips for Perfecting Baby Hair

Fifth Harmony's Normani and Lauren Jauregui Talk Solo Plans

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.