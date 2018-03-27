E! Investigates: We're Closer Than Ever to Finding Out Who Bit Beyoncé

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 5:16 PM
The mystery continues!
After Tiffany Haddish shared in an interview with GQ that an unnamed actress actually had the audacity to bite Beyoncé, the internet went wild trying to piece together the clues. Don't worry, because E! is on the case, and we are close to uncovering who bit the queen.
We know for a fact that it wasn't Chrissy Teigen, but Chrissy shared in a hilarious Twitter rant that she knew who the actual culprit was. During an appearance on Today Tuesday morning, she told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that her lips were sealed. "The problem is I love everybody involved, so I'm like 'Zip,'" she shared. So which actresses are still suspects?
Watch the clip above to see all the details!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Sorry, The Office Fans! Splitting Up Together's Oliver Hudson Is Ready to Become Jenna Fischer's New Jim
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!