Sorry, The Office Fans! Splitting Up Together's Oliver Hudson Is Ready to Become Jenna Fischer's New Jim

"Jam" fans, prepare yourselves.

Oliver Hudson is ready to take over from John Krasinski as Jenna Fischer's TV spouse with the premiere of Splitting Up Together, their new sitcom for ABC. And he even offered up the hashtag "#TheNewJim" for your tweeting consideration when E! News sat down with the duo...even though he knows how resistant The Office fans will be. Fischer was just as shocked that Hudson was throwing the gauntlet down, saying, "I can't believe you just hashtagged the new Jim!"

Hudson, however, wasn't backing down from the challenge of taking on Krasinski's Jim Halpert in a shipping war, boasting, "I did, it's going to happen, guys! Get used it!"