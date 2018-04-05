Investigating the Friendships Between Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules Cast Members

Some friendships are easy as the birds and the bees and the 1-2-3's.

Tonight marks the official return of Bravo's reality show called Southern Charm with initial previews teasing plenty of OMG, juicy-filled moments.

But away from the cameras, much of the cast has quietly built solid, not-so-dramatic friendships with many members of another Bravo series.

Anybody know the staff of SUR restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.? Oh yes, the Southern Charm crew is quite close with cast members from Vanderpump Rules.

"I adore them. I had some of them on my podcast and we just instantly became best friends," Stassi Schroeder recently shared with E! News while attending Monster Jam at Angel Stadium. "Naomie Olindo and Danni Baird and Craig Conover and Shep Rose became a part of our group of friends."