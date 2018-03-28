Will The Americans Have a Happy Ending?

The end is near, comrades.

The Americans premieres its final season tonight on FX, and while stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are still coming to terms with having finished filming just a couple of weeks ago, they're also already thinking about what other coupley kinds of shows the couple, who met on set, could do next.

"A remake of Hart to Hart, but a Russian version," Rhys joked to E! news at a celebration for FX shows. "[Keri] wants to do a Moonlighting reboot, I want to do Hart to Hart... I'm not kidding. This is a pitch. I call it a red carpet pitch."

"I think he'd like me to be as far away as possible," Russell added.

"I'd like to redo Far and Away. That's another one we could do, like Tom [Cruise] and Nicole [Kidman] did," Rhys suggested. "Oh, it's endless. Literally, it's endless."