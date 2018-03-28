Riverdale: Can Betty and Veronica's Friendship Survive the Town Civil War?

by Lauren Piester | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 8:00 AM

"There is no me and Veronica." 

That's one of the last things Betty (Lili Reinhart) uttered in last week's episode of Riverdale, signaling a rift in the iconic friendship of Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes). With Veronica trying to run for student body president amidst her family drama and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty now running against her, it's no surprise that this duo is having some troubles. 

"Something was bound to happen, given how all the Riverdale families are kind of at war right now and the north side and the south side are at war," Camila Mendes told E! News' Sibley Scoles before the show's PaleyFest panel on Sunday. "It was bound to have an effect on the intimate relationships, and it got Betty and Veronica too." 

Veronica is not doing well at the moment in general, now that all her friends know just how involved she's been in her parents' prison-building schemes. 

"Veronica has been getting a lot of flack lately for what she's been doing, like lying to Archie and her friends, and I think she's genuinely just so desperate to steer her family in a direction of good, and she has to keep one foot in darkness so that she can do that," Mendes explains. 

But there's no real need to worry, because Reinhart promises "you do see them as a duo again," and Mendes says this heartbreak won't last long. 

"They're B and V. They're gonna overcome it." 

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

