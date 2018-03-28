Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez to Appear Alongside Parkland Students at WE Day California Event

The lineup for the upcoming WE Day California event has been revealed.

Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez are among the stars set to appear alongside March for Our Lives organizers and Parkland students Jaclyn Corin and Cameron Kasky at the event on April 19. WE Day, the world's largest youth empowerment event, is returning to Southern California next month and will be filmed for a national televised broadcast special airing on ABC on August 17.

John Stamos has been announced as the host of the event, with stars Dierks Bentley, DVSN, Celebrity Marauders, Jessie Reyez, Jordan Fisher and The Chainsmokers set to perform. Jenna Ortega will also speak onstage.

"I'm constantly inspired by the determination in every single student at WE Day—the energy they bring is unforgettable," Gomez said in a statement. "This is my sixth WE Day and I can't wait to share words of encouragement with thousands of young leaders who have accomplished so much worth celebrating. This generation is changing the world and I'm humbled to be a part of this special day with them."