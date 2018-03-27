7 Highlights From Roseanne Barr's Candid Interview With Howard Stern

Just hours before the revival of Roseanne returns to TV, the show's matriarch and star Roseanne Barr stopped by to talk to shock jock Howard Stern on his Sirius Radio show.

During the candid chat, the frank star talks about her meteoric rise to the top in the late '80s and '90s, the difficulties of staying at the top, her challenges in Hollywood as a woman and what the show's highly anticipated reboot means to her.

Roseanne premiered in 1998 before its final curtain call in 1997, 21 years ago.

On May 16, 2017, ABC announced during Upfronts Week that it would be bringing back the beloved series for a reboot, starring the original actors.

At the time, network president Channing Dungey said, "We're rebooting Roseanne. It is planned for the midseason. We're still at the early stages." Per the network's press release, the eight-episode revival will find the Connors continuing to deal with "the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018."

And ABC has most certainly delivered on that promise!

Let's take at the seven highlights from the sometimes controversial and always entertaining star's newest interview…