How Roseanne Undid the Original Series Finale and Brought Dan Conner Back to Life

When ABC announced their revival of Roseanne, there was one big question on the minds of the beloved sitcom's fans: What about Dan?

As viewers of the much-maligned ninth season remember well, the show's original series finale saw Roseanne Conner (played by creator and star Roseanne Barr) reveal that the entire season had been a work of fiction and the heart attack her dear husband suffered at their daughter Darlene's wedding at the end of episode eight was actually a widow-maker. That's right: Dan was dead.

Of course, John Goodman was immediately attached to appear in the nine-episode revival meaning that, like Will & Grace before them, the writers of the new season would have to find a way to undo the unthinkable and bring Dan back to life. (And wipe away the bizarre revelation that Roseanne's daughters actually wound up with the opposite Healy brother, but that's another story altogether.) So how'd they do it? Now that the revival's premiered, we've finally got some answers.