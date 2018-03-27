Bethany Hamilton Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

And baby makes four!

Bethany Hamilton had some big family news to share on Instagram Tuesday afternoon. As it turns out, the surfer is now a mother of two.

"We are overjoyed to welcome our son Wesley Phillip Dirks into the world!" she shared on Instagram. "It's been a beautiful time getting life started with the four of us!"

Bethany added, "We are thankful to God for our two lil guys!!!"

It was back in October when the professional athlete and her husband Adam Dirks revealed they were expanding their family. And since the big announcement, Bethany has kept fans updated on her pregnancy journey.

Photos

Stars and Their Sport Studs

Whether enjoying afternoons down by the water or participating in photo shoots with her family, the proud mom couldn't hide her excitement.

"Filled with gratitude to be growing our family," the Soul Surfer author previously shared on Instagram. "I want to thank everyone for the warm wishes towards our exciting news!!! The more time I spend as I mother and wife, I realize that it's such a privilege and joy and I cherish my role deeply."

And yes, she still managed to enjoy the waves for several months while pregnant.

"I surfed till about 6 1/2 month pregnant and then felt it was ready to take a lil break," Bethany explained on Instagram. "As hard as that is for me, it's kinda nice to take a short break, so then when I get back in the ocean I have a fresh spark of excitement!"

Something tells us she'll be back in the water in no time. Congratulations to the family!

