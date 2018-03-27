Emily Blunt Shares Her and John Krasinski's Secret to Mixing Work With Marriage

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 1:47 PM

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski go from couple to co-stars in the upcoming thriller, A Quiet Place. But as the actress explained to E! News, there's definitely a method to the madness of mixing the personal and professional. 

Emily admitted to feeling a "bit apprehensive" before arriving to set with her husband of eight years, sharing, "You don't know how your two processes are going to work together. It's like a different thing when you're at work. You take on a different persona."

Much to her surprise, she dished, "I'm a huge fan of him obviously but we quickly realized how collaborative we were together and we actually worked really, really well together." 

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

So what's their secret? From Blunt's perspective, "We really trust each other. We're very honest with each other. We sort of have a short hand and secret language that ultimately is gonna work for us."

Despite considering A Quiet Place "our lives" while filming, Emily called spending time with their two daughters the "ultimate" distraction from an exhaustive work day. "I have no choice but to engage with these amazing people," she added, referencing 4-year-old Hazel and almost 2-year-old Violet

For now, Blunt said she'd "love" to keep her children from knowing she's an A-lister. "I think it must be a disconcerting thing for kids of actors because it's a weird thing to understand," she told us. "They just want you to be their mom at the end of the day, and I don't think [Hazel's] aware yet really." 

For more from the Devil Wears Prada alum, check out the video above! 

A Quiet Place arrives in theaters April 6. 

