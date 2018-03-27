Kendra Wilkinson Thinks Divorcing Hank Baskett Is the ''Only Solution'' for Their Family

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett can no longer keep trying to make her marriage work.

After the former Playboy model disclosed her issues with Hank Baskett on social media, a source tells E! News she is planning to file for divorce in the near future.

"Kendra and Hank have been having problems for years," our insider explains, "but things have been at an all-time low recently. Kendra wants out of the marriage and is planning to file for divorce soon."

The source continues, "She wants to make sure she is making the right decision for her family, but has truly hit a breaking point. Her and Hank have been having many arguments lately and they haven't been able to compromise on their disagreements."