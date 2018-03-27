Gisele Bündchen Reveals an Unexpected Guilty Pleasure: Dunkin' Donuts

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 12:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gisele Bundchen

Mikael Jansson for WSJ. Magazine

"Do you know those things called Munchkins?'' Gisele Bundchen asked WSJ. MagazineWe certainly do. 

The longtime supermodel and her football beau Tom Brady are know to keep super strict diets (white sugar is a big no-no), but it seems the mother of two makes an exception for one of Dunkin' Donuts' longtime signature items.

"Oh, my God," she told WSJ. Magazine. "I cannot have one [munchkin]. I have to have, like, 10. They're so tiny.... It's a guilty pleasure."  I guess the only question we have left is—does she like glazed, powdered or jelly?

According to the star, the indulgence all began with the couple's firstborn, Benjamin, 8, whose early weekend hockey practices inspired the treat. In fact, according to the magazine, Brady was the parent to make the decision. Yes, the athlete who doesn't like to wait longer than 20 minutes after his workout to have his usual protein shake in fear that the "body will begin seeking its own protein sources and start tearing down muscle you've just been building up," as he wrote in The TB 12 Method.

Photos

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Gisele Bundchen

Mikael Jansson for WSJ. Magazine

Gisele Bundchen

Mikael Jansson for WSJ. Magazine

Back in the Brady house, there may not always be munchkins on the table and it doesn't sound like there are iPhones, either. "No phone, no electronics," she told the magazine of family dinners. "Let's be present. Let's share. That's the most important thing for me...I come from a family of eight...and it was the best time when we all sat together. Everybody would want to talk. My dad would be like, 'Raise your hand.'"

While she may be one of the most iconic models in modern history, it sounds like Bündchen takes a frills-free approach to her everyday look, perhaps inspired by her humble beginnings in southern Brazil sharing clothes with her siblings. A self-described "jeans and T-shirt girl," the star considers Brady more of the fashion enthusiast. "I've never in my life told him to wear anything," she told WSJ. "You should see our closets, it's so funny. I would say that he likes fashion more than I like fashion."

As she added,  "I would say he's changed his haircut in one year more than I've changed in my whole life."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tom Brady , Gisele Bundchen , Fashion , Food , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Celeb Swimsuits for Your Body

The Ultimate Guide to Celebrity Swimsuits, Based on Your Body

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Back Thong Heels—Thoughts?

ESC: Pastels, Emma Roberts

How Emma Roberts Wears Pastels Without Looking Like an Easter Egg

Whoopi Goldberg, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Designer Christian Siriano Paid Up to $50K to Ship Oscars Dresses

ESC: Kristen Bell, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

9 Kids' Choice Awards Style Trends You'll Be Seeing All Spring

Millie Bobby Brown, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

Millie Bobby Brown Dedicates Kids' Choice Award and Shirt to Gun Victims

ESC: Candace Cameron Bure, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

This May Be Candace Cameron Bure's Edgiest Look Yet

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.