Gisele Bündchen Reveals an Unexpected Guilty Pleasure: Dunkin' Donuts

Mikael Jansson for WSJ. Magazine
"Do you know those things called Munchkins?'' Gisele Bundchen asked WSJ. Magazine. We certainly do.
The longtime supermodel and her football beau Tom Brady are know to keep super strict diets (white sugar is a big no-no), but it seems the mother of two makes an exception for one of Dunkin' Donuts' longtime signature items.
"Oh, my God," she told WSJ. Magazine. "I cannot have one [munchkin]. I have to have, like, 10. They're so tiny.... It's a guilty pleasure."
I guess the only question we have left is—does she like glazed, powdered or jelly?
According to the star, the indulgence all began with the couple's firstborn, Benjamin, 8, whose early weekend hockey practices inspired the treat. In fact, according to the magazine, Brady was the parent to make the decision. Yes, the athlete who doesn't like to wait longer than 20 minutes after his workout to have his usual protein shake in fear that the "body will begin seeking its own protein sources and start tearing down muscle you've just been building up," as he wrote in The TB 12 Method.
Mikael Jansson for WSJ. Magazine
Mikael Jansson for WSJ. Magazine
Back in the Brady house, there may not always be munchkins on the table and it doesn't sound like there are iPhones, either. "No phone, no electronics," she told the magazine of family dinners. "Let's be present. Let's share. That's the most important thing for me...I come from a family of eight...and it was the best time when we all sat together. Everybody would want to talk. My dad would be like, 'Raise your hand.'"
While she may be one of the most iconic models in modern history, it sounds like Bündchen takes a frills-free approach to her everyday look, perhaps inspired by her humble beginnings in southern Brazil sharing clothes with her siblings. A self-described "jeans and T-shirt girl," the star considers Brady more of the fashion enthusiast. "I've never in my life told him to wear anything," she told WSJ. "You should see our closets, it's so funny. I would say that he likes fashion more than I like fashion."
As she added, "I would say he's changed his haircut in one year more than I've changed in my whole life."