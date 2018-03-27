Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima Keep It Friendly on Yacht Party With Will Smith

by Diana Marti | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 10:46 AM

Marc Anthony, Shannon De Lima

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While Marc Anthony gave Will Smith an epic salsa lesson, Shannon de Lima was there cheering them on. 

That's because Anthony's ex-wife was a guest at the amazing yacht party along with her son. 

In a video shared by iHeartLatino, we can see de Lima standing off to the side as the viral moment was filmed. 

Earlier in the day, she shared a photo sporting a one-piece bathing suit and the stunning Miami skyline behind her. "Spring Break," she captioned the photo. 

Then, she posted a photo with Smith on the same yacht and captioned it, "How was your weekend? Well, I'm just here with the king #boatlife," she wrote. 

Friendly Celebrity Exes

As if we needed any more proof, Despierta America got their hand's on a photo of the entire group from that night and there you'll see the friendly exes together. 

Party Pics: Miami

Marc and Shannon continue to enjoy their friendship because last year the friendly exes also hung out for a boat day

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

