Roseanne Barr Kept an Iconic Prop From Roseanne...And Didn't Bring it Back for the Revival

Roseanne Barr brought back Roseanne, her iconic TV show, but she didn't bring back everything.

"No, I kept it and I'm not bringing it back. I took the Godzilla," Barr told E! News at the PaleyLive panel for Roseanne in New York City. "And I still got it."

One thing Barr did bring back to Roseanne is just how relatable the Conner family is to American families.

"The really nice thing about the Conner family is I think we deal with real life values and real situations that can happen in your home," Michael Fishman, D.J. Conner on the series, told us.

"They're up against a lot of the same things a lot families are," John Goodman said. " Tough to make a buck…"