Shahs of Sunset Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid's Wedding Date Revealed

Mercedes "MJ" Javid's wedding date is quickly approaching!

E! News can exclusively confirm that the Shahs of Sunset star is set to tie the knot with fiancé Tommy Feight on Saturday, April 21. MJ and Tommy will have an evening wedding at the Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles.

And fans of the Bravo series will be happy to know that the couple's special day will be filmed for the show!

So what else do we know couple's wedding day? Back in July 2017, Mercedes sat down for an exclusive interview with us and dished about her relationship with Tommy and their upcoming wedding.