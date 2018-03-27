Shahs of Sunset Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid's Wedding Date Revealed

by Jess Cohen & Beth Sobol | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 10:00 AM
Mercedes "MJ" Javid's wedding date is quickly approaching!
E! News can exclusively confirm that the Shahs of Sunset star is set to tie the knot with fiancé Tommy Feight on Saturday, April 21. MJ and Tommy will have an evening wedding at the Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles.
And fans of the Bravo series will be happy to know that the couple's special day will be filmed for the show!
So what else do we know couple's wedding day? Back in July 2017, Mercedes sat down for an exclusive interview with us and dished about her relationship with Tommy and their upcoming wedding.
"The dress is gonna be Pedram Couture, that's the designer," MJ shared with E! News' Erin Lim. "We got engaged a year in and then we went through a lot of ups and downs with family and just a lot of life curveballs."
"My dad took a turn for his health and honestly, we moved our residence, Tommy and I moved in together," MJ continued. "All of these stressful things just made our bond even tighter and when you have so many important life things happening, you don't pick fights with each other. You just want to stay sane and have as much gratitude and support for one another."
The Bravo star added, "That makes me even more excited to be engaged and planning a wedding."
It was just over two years ago now that E! News confirmed that MJ and Tommy are engaged.
"Yes, it's true. I got engaged a few months ago," MJ shared with E! News in January 2016. "I'm ecstatic. I'm so happy."
Take a look at the video above to see MJ talk about her special day and to find out which Shahs of Sunset co-star will be in the wedding party!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
