Chrissy Teigen on the Beyoncé Bite: "The Problem Is I Love Everybody Involved"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 8:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, Today

NBC/Today

Chrissy Teigen holds the answer to the ongoing mystery sweeping Hollywood—who bit Beyoncé?

As is common knowledge at this point, an unnamed actress bit the Grammy winner back in December at a party, as Tiffany Haddish first revealed to GQ. Teigen has since confirmed she knows who the culprit is, but is keeping her lips sealed—as difficult as that may be for this juicy topic.

"This is like the modern day 'Who shot J.R.?'" she quipped to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Today Tuesday, referencing the infamous plotline of Dallas.  

While she confirmed there was indeed a bite, the expectant star wasn't naming names. "Listen I think we've all done things under the influence," she said with a laugh. "It's not who I thought, I will say."

If you recall, Teigen did express her surprise Monday on Twitter, telling fans, "My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I'VE SAID TOO MUCH."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen's Funniest Mom Moments

While Teigen has continued being as discreet as possible, she may have offered a touch more insight when she told Gifford and Kotb this: "The problem is I love everybody involved, so I'm like 'Zip.'" So, does Chrissy know the person at the center of this burgeoning scandal? Are they friends? The questions continue.

Though the entire ordeal is still hazy to the curious public, fan sleuths have been scouring the Internet for details about that fateful night and trying to put the pieces together. So far, a few famous actresses have even come out of the woodwork to deny any connection to the infamous bite. 

"Y'all are funny," Sanaa Lathan, who is thought to have attended the party, denied in a tweet. "Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would've been a love bite."

Sara Foster, who also reportedly attended, refuted any claims on Instagram, writing, "Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé." However, she had a little fun with the allegations, later adding on Instagram, "Ok fine. I did it. Beyoncé knows what she did."

Meanwhile, Haddish came to Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson's defense, tweeting, "No it wasn't" when a fan cited the star's name in a recent report. 

Back to the drawing board we all go...

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Beyoncé , Sara Foster , Tiffany Haddish , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gwen Stefani, Spring Break, Spring Break 2018

Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Enjoy Spring Break With Blake Shelton in Oklahoma

Abby Lee Miller, 2016 Teen Choice Awards

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Prison and Moves Into Halfway House

Prince William, Prince Harry, BB-8

Prince William to Miss FA Cup Final for Prince Harry's Wedding

Marc Anthony, Shannon De Lima

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima Keep It Friendly on Yacht Party With Will Smith

Christina Aguilera Goes Makeup-Free in "Paper"

Roseanne

Roseanne Barr Kept an Iconic Prop From Roseanne...And Didn't Bring it Back for the Revival

Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Tommy Feight

Shahs of Sunset Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid's Wedding Date Revealed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.