Kim Kardashian Blames a Fan for Edited Instagram Picture

What photoshop fail?!

That was the question on Kim Kardashian's mind Monday when she took to her social media platforms to clear up confusion rooted in a recent photo she shared on Instagram. The picture in question? A snap of a sunglasses-sporting Kim walking in what appears to be a parking lot.

Since she posted the photo over the weekend, eagle-eyed observers have been quick to point out what they thought was a conspicuous photoshop fail in the background of the shot. If you focus on the car behind her, you'll notice it looks smushed. Many took it to mean that Kardashian had edited the photo and didn't clean up her trail. However, that apparently wasn't the case and Kardashian wanted to clear up the confusion.