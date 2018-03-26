Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Ryan

Miss a minute, miss a lot on Teen Mom OG.

On tonight's episode, fans watching until the very end were able to catch a glimpse into next week's all-new show.

Based on previews, it appears Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards have some big news to share. They are expecting their first child together!

Mackenzie is seen showing producer Jeni a positive pregnancy test. And yes, everyone appears more than a little excited!

Although fans will have to wait a few days until they learn more on the small screen, viewers have received hints that the couple was hoping to expand their family.