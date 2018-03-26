The Good Doctor: Get Ready for "Twists and Turns" in Season 2

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 8:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Season one of The Good Doctor may have just ended, but we're already getting some info on what we can expect in season two. 

"David [Shore] has some really wonderful things in store," executive producer Daniel Dae Kim told E! News before the show's PaleyFest panel. "Some really nice character turns. Freddie [Highmore]'s journey—Shaun's journey—is going to have a couple of twists and turns that I find incredibly compelling..." 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

"I'm hoping to continue to explore these themes and these issues and throwing Dr. Murphy into more situations where he's challenged and where he has a unique insight," Executive producer Shore told us. "Because I think the show superficially is about Dr. Murphy learning how to navigate the world, but I think on a deeper level, the show is much more of what Dr. Murphy has to teach us." 

In the finale, Shaun (Highmore) learned that his mentor, Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) was dying of an inoperable brain tumor, and he was so distracted that he accidentally almost killed a patient during surgery. 

No one wanted to admit that it was probably Shaun's mistake that nearly killed a frat boy who had consumed both molly and a whole bunch of Tide Pods, but in the end, that was somehow the only conclusion, and Shaun made the decision to rat himself out, despite endangering both his and Glassman's jobs. 

Read

The Good Doctor's Unlikely Road to Becoming the Breakout Hit of the Fall

Speaking of Glassman, we went on quite a roller coaster in terms of what exactly he's dying from and if he's dying at all. First, it was just an inoperable tumor that gave him two years to live. Then, it was an even more inoperable tumor that gave him around four months to live. 

By the end, after a biopsy, he still had a brain tumor, but maybe after a lot of radiation treatments and surgery, maybe he could live a while, which is good news for all of us. Not sure we could have handled this hiatus if he were near death! 

Hit play on the video above for more from the cast on what's to come!

The Good Doctor will return to ABC in the fall. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Mackenzie Edwards, Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Ryan

Ryan Edwards' Wife Reveals Pregnancy in "Teen Mom" Teaser

"The Good Doctor" Cast & Crew Promote Season 2

Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout Discuss Their Miscarriages in Emotional Reunion

Maci Bookout Reflects on Miscarriage With "Teen Mom" Co-Stars

Roseanne

Roseanne Stars Gush About the One Thing That Absolutely Couldn't Change in the Revival: The Couch

"Roseanne" Cast Weighs in on Conner Family's Infamous Couch

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.