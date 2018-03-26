Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout Discuss Their Miscarriages in Emotional Reunion

Some MTV sisterhoods are only getting stronger.

On tonight's all-new episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout considered heading out to Arizona to visit Catelynn Lowell in treatment.

"I think you should go. You've said many of times that Amber and Catelynn are like your sisters and you'd know that they'd drop what they were doing and come to you if you needed it," Taylor McKinney shared. "I'll be fine here."

With the support of her husband, Maci was off and able to visit her close friend and Tyler Baltierra.

During their emotional reunion, both moms opened up about their miscarriages and the emotions that followed after learning of the news.