Kevin Federline Stays Mum on Child Support Dispute With Britney Spears

Federline turned 40 on March 21. He said he celebrated his birthday with four out of his six kids on the actual day. He did not say which ones. Federline shares two daughters with Victoria Prince, his wife of four and a half years, and a son and daughter with ex Shar Jackson.

"I wish I could've had all six of them [at my birthday] but I had to leave to go to Atlantic City," he said. "It was great. We sat down, had cake, I got an ice cream cake because when the kids hear that it's your birthday, all they hear is, ‘Cake, cake, cake!' I enjoy my family and the time that I get to have with my family and that's what it's all about."