Dax Shepard Admits He Wanted to Ask Anna Faris Out in 2005

Time to get real...

During the Mar. 26 episode of his podcast Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, host Dax Shepard brought on funny lady Anna Faris and cracked open some cans of Red Bull for a candid convo.

In the chat, the CHiPs star, who is married to Kristen Bell, admitted to the Mom star that he once wanted to ask out back in his single days. Only problem was—she was married!

During the chat, Dax, who says he's a huge fan of her comedy chops, said the whole thing went down back in 2005.

"I saw Just Friends and was like, 'You are so talented' and you and I sat next to each other during a premiere."

He recalls that the two were really vibing that night and that there were a lot of "open-ended questions."

The actor says he thought to himself, "I would definitely like to take this person on a date." He continued, "Then from my point of view, that door was shut. It was like a dead-bolt door."

Hilariously, Anna explained, "I think my first husband [Ben Indra] may have been sitting to the right of me."

"That would explain a lot," said Shepard.