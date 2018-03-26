Another Day, Another Hairdo! See Kylie Jenner's New Platinum Blonde Look

Kylie Jenner has done it again.

The new mom debuted a platinum blonde hairdo on Instagram with a sultry-looking photo reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe.

And Jenner is loving her new look, telling her many followers, "I think I was meant to be blonde."

While the reality star is known for her ever-changing hairstyles and use of colorful wigs, this time around she took the old-fashioned route and dyed her naturally dark locks.

This isn't the first time she modeled the trendy look. Just last year, the 20-year-old dyed her hair in a similar fashion as she attended her sister, Kendall Jenner's, runway shows.