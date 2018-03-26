15 Celebrity Ponytails to Copy Now, Based on the Length of Your Hair

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 4:43 PM
Ponytails are so much more than just a rush-and-go style.
Of course we love them for their ability to keep hair out of our faces on busy days or trips to the gym. However, if these are the only times you pull your hair back, you're missing out on styles that are both easy and impactful.
In the world of celebrity, ponytails are having a moment. High, low, curly, straight, neat, messy—stars like Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and Yara Shahidi have perfected every shape and form of the style. This is great because no matter your hair length or texture, there's a flattering style for you to copy.
Remember: While you may not be able to rock the shorter hairstyles (if your hair is mid-length or long), you can always add hair extensions to recreate the longer looks. In fact, for many of the styles below, celeb hairstylists have added hair for increased volume and length.
Ready to get inspired? Scroll through our favorite celebrity ponytails, from short to long, below!
The Life Sentence star puts her bob in a low ponytail and adds an embellished headband for a winning style.
The supermodel slicks her hair back with a mousse-like product into a low ponytail, making her tinted sunglasses the star of her look.
The influencer, who has mid-length hair, opts for a neat, high ponytail that reaches the nape of her neck.
This star tries a more undone look, leaving some of the hair in front out of her high ponytail.
The grown-ish star rocks the popular pineapple-style ponytail to show off her curls.
The Fresh Off the Boat star creates a part towards the middle. The resulting side bangs are a great touch to her pony.
This A Wrinkle in Time star adds braids to her curly high ponytail and it's amazing.
To recreate the superstar's look, create a sleek high ponytail, wrap the base with a section of hair, then add a bump to the ends!
The Quantico actress adds loose curls to her ponytail to give it volume and pair well with her feminine top.
Va va voom! If you've got length and volume, you should try the Being Mary Jane star's '70s inspired low ponytail.
Go big or go home! The World of Dance host looks glamorous with a long, curly and voluminous ponytail.
