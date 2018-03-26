15 Celebrity Ponytails to Copy Now, Based on the Length of Your Hair

Ponytails are so much more than just a rush-and-go style.

Of course we love them for their ability to keep hair out of our faces on busy days or trips to the gym. However, if these are the only times you pull your hair back, you're missing out on styles that are both easy and impactful.

In the world of celebrity, ponytails are having a moment. High, low, curly, straight, neat, messy—stars like Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and Yara Shahidi have perfected every shape and form of the style. This is great because no matter your hair length or texture, there's a flattering style for you to copy.