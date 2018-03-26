Sean Penn on Relationship with Ex Robin Wright: "We Don't Not Get Along"

Sean Penn is opening up about the current state of his relationship with ex-wife, Robin Wright.

The 57-year-old actor revealed during an interview on Marc Maron's WTF Podcast that while communication isn't common between the pair, things may be better off that way.

"We don't have a lot of conversation. We don't not get along," he said. "We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it's better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting including the continuing parenting of adult children."

As E! News previously reported, the former couple, who share two kids together, Dylan, 26, and Hopper, 24, divorced in 2010 after a 14 year union.