Prince Harry's Intense Pre-Wedding Fitness Routine Revealed

Prince Harry is making sure he looks and feels his best when he says "I Do."

With less than two months to go until the royal family member marries Meghan Markle, E! News is learning exclusive new details about how the groom-to-be is prepping for the big day.

A source close to Harry confirms that he quit smoking but says he was never a "full time" smoker.

"He smoked socially, but as he doesn't go out as much anymore, he naturally lost interest in smoking," our insider shared.

In addition, we're told Prince Harry is participating in fitness activities several days a week as part of his healthy lifestyle.