How Emma Roberts Wears Pastels Without Looking Like an Easter Egg

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 1:57 PM

ESC: Pastels, Emma Roberts

GAMR / Yellow Mamba / BACKGRID

Here's the modern update to the pretty-in-pastels look. 

Light hues are appropriate beyond a baby shower or children's Easter party. But to avoid looking like you're part of the egg hunt, you may want to take a few styling cues from our favorite fashion-forward celebrities. Going on a date night? Jennifer Lopez has you covered in mint green. Going to work? Victoria Beckham never made lilac look so good. Just need an everyday ensemble that reflects your sunny disposition? Emma Roberts has the perfect spring uniform formula.

Just remember: When wearings pastel colors, stick to one hue and either anchor the look in pieces running in similar shades or complement the pastel with saturated basics, like denim and neutrals. Mixing and matching different textures and proportions together will give you that mature, not matronly, look. 

Photos

Celebrity Swimsuit Trends to Try in Spring 2018

To see how the celebs do it, keep scrolling!

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Pastels

Splash News

Jennifer Lopez

Whether you're on a date or headed to Easter brunch, mint green is a fresh color that will flatter any skin tone. Just make sure to complement the pastel pieces with nude accessories like J.Lo. 

ESC: Pastels

Lf Markey

Kangaroo Pocket Dress, $197.18

ESC: Pastels

Target

Acrylic Beads 2 Row Chain Short Necklace - A New Day, $16.99

ESC: Pastels

Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti

Double Breasted Pea Coat, Was $ 726; Now $188

ESC: Pastels

Nars

Nail Polish, $20

ESC: Pastels, Gigi Hadid

James Devaney/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

You don't need to wear red to look red-hot. Take a page out of the model's style book and pair a sheer bustier or bra with conservative pieces, like high-waist pants and a blazer. Even if you aren't wearing baby blue, keep the color the same for a monochrome look. 

ESC: Pastels

Passionata by Chantelle

Blossom Underwire Bustier Bra, $58

ESC: Pastels

Tibi

Steward Blazer, $595

ESC: Pastels

Tibi

Sculpted Pants, $450

ESC: Pastels

Kenzo

A5 Sky Blue Leather Eye Pochette, $180

ESC: Pastels, Victoria Beckham

GC Images/GC Images

Victoria Beckham

Lilac has never felt more boss than on VB. The trick to this monochrome look is to play with different shades of pastel purple. Notice how Victoria's bottom layer is a different hue than her jacket. To add more dimension, play with different textures within the look. 

ESC: Pastels

Joseph

Pointelle-Knit Top, $245

 

ESC: Pastels

Hillier Bartley

Double-Breasted Linen Blazer, $1,795

ESC: Pastels

River Island

Lilac Purple Tassel Hem Crop Pants, $84

ESC: Pastels

Mango

Geometric Heel Suede Shoes, $99.99

ESC: Pastels, Emma Roberts

GAMR / Yellow Mamba / BACKGRID

Emma Roberts

A perfect pastel ensemble can't get more breezy than with a bright and sunny yellow dress. Unless, you're going for a top and skirt combo, of course. If you're wearing head-to-toe yellow, make sure your shoes are a more saturated hue, like the actress' Nine West sandals. 

ESC: Pastels

Violet & Wren

Pleated Floral-Print Silk Turban, $85

ESC: Pastels

Topshop

Yellow Button Through Camisole Top, $35

ESC: Pastels

Zara

Pleated Ombre Skirt, $49.90

ESC: Pastels

BCBGeneration

Faedra Heel, $89

ESC: Pastels, Reese Witherspoon

BACKGRID

Reese Witherspoon

Leave it to Elle Woods to rock a pink coat like nobody's business. Invest in a jacket for next season or pair a pastel pink slip dress with textured sneakers—voila! You got a spring uniform you can wear into summer. 

ESC: Pastels

Max Mara

Belted Waist Trench Coat, $4,890

ESC: Pastels

Aritzia

Wilfred Free Felicity Dress, Was $80; Now $55

ESC: Pastels

Nike

Mayfly Woven Leather-Trimmed Faux Suede Sneakers, $120

ESC: Pastels

Pinkie Swear

About Last Night, $18

RELATED ARTICLE: Channel Reese Witherspoon's Spring Vibes With Dresses Under $100

