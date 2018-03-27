BRAND NEW
Sun 10e|7p

Jasper Gets Stuck in an Ambulance as Riots Break Out During King Robert's Blackout on The Royals

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jasper (Tom Austen) is finally heading home to the palace! Or so he thought...

The security guard's ambulance escort is interrupted when rioters, who were setting fire to the city during King Robert's (Max Brown) blackout, decide to make his ambulance their next target in this clip from Sunday's new The Royals.

"Hey guys, what's happening?" a strapped down Jasper asks the ambulance drivers.

With fiery cars and angry rioters coming their way, the drivers are caught between protecting the king's guard and protecting themselves.

"Oh they don't pay me enough for this s--t. I'm getting out of here!" one of the drivers yells before they both jump out of the truck. 

Watch

The Royal Hangover Season 4, Ep. 3

Jasper, The Royals 404

E!

Sorry, Jasper! Here's hoping that he makes it out in one piece.

Watch the crazy moment in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Tom Austen , Injury And Illness , Top Stories
Latest News
Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui

Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui Share Solo Plans

Zachary Quinot

Zachary Quinto Comes Clean After Getting Busted for Using Fake Starbucks Name

Emma Kenney, Roseanne

Roseanne's Emma Kenney Takes the E!Q Before the Conner Family's Big Return to TV

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Blames a Fan for Edited Instagram Picture

George W. Bush

You Have to Watch George W. Bush Dance at His Nephew's Wedding

Padma Lakshmi, Hollywood Medium 305

Padma Lakshmi Connects With Her Late Lover on Hollywood Medium: ''He Has Such an Awareness of the Love That's There For You''

Oliver Hudson, Larry King Now

How Oliver Hudson Reconnected With His Estranged Father

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.