Heidi Klum Spotted Kissing Tokio Hotel Rocker Tom Kaulitz

Mama's got a new man!

On Sunday, Heidi Klum was spotted smooching 28-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in Los Angeles while filming her hit show America's Got Talent in photos shared by Daily Mail.

The 44-year-old German beauty, who was decked out in a sequined red suit, was reportedly on break when the rocker dropped by to give the mother of four some love.

While Klum was all decked out in her dazzling best, Kaulitz was casual in a green T-shirt and sweatpants. The music man pulled his locks back with a black baseball hat.

Heidi and her younger man were previously spotted leaving West Hollywood hotspot Delilah together on March 14.