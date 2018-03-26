Roseanne Stars Gush About the One Thing That Absolutely Couldn't Change in the Revival: The Couch

"It was important to me to have the couch back, and the afghan. I think that's central to what people remember," returning star Sara Gilbert, who's also now an executive producer, told E! News at the show's L.A. premiere. "But there's also, like, the chicken shirt, and there's a few iconic things that were inside jokes that I have such pleasure that fans caught on to and now have become just a part of the show."

As executive producer Whitney Cummings explained, she put her foot down when the idea of updating the couch came up. "It's so funny because the show Roseanne is so driven by authenticity, and in the writer's room it's very much, 'What would happen? What would actually happen?' And then when it came to the set, it was like, 'Well, they would've had a new couch by now.' And I was like, 'No, no! There's no way,'" she told us. "If I was a viewer and I turned on the show and it was a different couch, I would go berserk. So, we just thought, OK, I would've changed the wall paper, you know, because Dan is in construction. We get a new refrigerator, a new coffee maker. But either they've recovered the couch or they've kept it because it's just too sacred to our culture."