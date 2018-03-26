Kate Hudson Is Open to Kids With Danny Fujikawa: "A Girl Would Be Fun"

Currently, the actress is the mother to two boys: Ryder, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 6, whom she shares with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

"I never had an adult life without kids," Hudson told the newspaper. "My friends had their whole twenties — they're all just getting pregnant now. But everything I've experienced has been great, albeit not conventional, including my childhood."

In terms of her childhood, Hudson grew up among Hollywood royalty. Her mother is The First Wives Club star Goldie Hawn and her stepfather is Tango & Cash actor Kurt Russell. However, she doesn't mind being compared to her famous mother.

"I just don't mind [comparisons]," Hudson said. "She's my mama, she's my soft spot. Nothing people can say on the outside can take away the work and the heart that I put into my work, so to have them compare me to my mama is a great honor. I am an extension of my family, I don't see it as a negative. I've never felt hindered by my parents' success. I am one of the lucky few. Any success as an actor is challenging to have."

As for whether her boys will enter the family business, Hudson is optimistic.

"I definitely believe it's in the DNA," she told The Times. "It's just what you know, it's in your gut and you just pursue it."

The Almost Famous actress described Ryder as a "great mimic" whom she could see doing standup and Bingham as "abnormally musical" who's "been drumming since he was a year and a half."