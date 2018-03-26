Khloe Kardashian: What I Hope My Baby Inherits From Me and Tristan Thompson

It's almost time for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to welcome their first child together!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expected to give birth in the upcoming weeks, but before she does, Khloe is sharing what she hopes her baby girl inherits from her and Tristan.

"I can't wait to meet my baby girl!" Khloe writes in a new post on her app. "I often think about what she'll look like and what her little personality will be like. She'll be the perfect mix of me and Tristan—which is such a crazy thought, LOL. Check out some of the traits I hope she inherits from each of us, and stay tuned for Part 2!"