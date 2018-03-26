Khloe Kardashian: What I Hope My Baby Inherits From Me and Tristan Thompson

Sasha Samsonova/khloewithak.com
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 10:19 AM
Sasha Samsonova/khloewithak.com
It's almost time for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to welcome their first child together!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expected to give birth in the upcoming weeks, but before she does, Khloe is sharing what she hopes her baby girl inherits from her and Tristan.
"I can't wait to meet my baby girl!" Khloe writes in a new post on her app. "I often think about what she'll look like and what her little personality will be like. She'll be the perfect mix of me and Tristan—which is such a crazy thought, LOL. Check out some of the traits I hope she inherits from each of us, and stay tuned for Part 2!"
Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark
When it comes to style, Khloe's hoping their baby girl inherits her fashion sense, but wants her to inherit Tristan's dance moves.
Khloe also wants her daughter to inherit her IQ from both her mom and dad, but shares, "I want maybe TT's IQ and my street smarts."
And while she wants her baby girl to inherit Tristan's athleticism, Khloe writes, "We are both beasts though!"
Khloe also tells her fans that she wants her baby girl to inherit Tristan's good looks and charm, sharing, "We are both charming but TT is pretty cute!"
And when it comes to what she would like to pass down to her daughter, the Good American designer shares with her followers that she would like her baby girl to inherit her patience and work ethic.
Khloe is currently in Cleveland, where she's expected to give birth very soon.
"It was a mad rush to get everything to Cleveland and ready," a source told E! News last week.
Khloe has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy over the last few months. She told her Twitter followers earlier this month, "Been decorating the baby nursery all day! We are so close! Im getting more and more anxious and excited with everyday."
We can't wait to meet Khloe and Tristan's baby girl! What do you think the couple is going to name their daughter? Sound off in the comments!
