Melania Trump "Focusing on Family" in the Wake of Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes Interview

In her 60 Minutes interview, Stormy claimed that when she first visited Donald's hotel suite in the summer of 2006, he bragged about his picture on the cover of a magazine. "Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it," she claimed she told him, adding that she told him to "hand it over" to her. "So, he turned around and pulled his pants down a little—you know, he had underwear on and stuff—and I just gave him a couple swats." From then on, the porn star added, Donald was a "completely different person. He quit talking about himself and he asked me things and I asked him things and it just became like you know more appropriate."

"He was like, 'Wow, you—you are special. You remind me of my daughter,'" she said. "He was like, 'You are smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.'"

According to Stormy, she and Donald ate dinner in his suite. After using the restroom, she returned and saw him "perched" on the edge of the bed. "I just felt like maybe...I had it coming for making a bad decision, for going to someone's room alone," she said. "And I just heard the voice in my head, 'Well, you put yourself in a bad situation, and bad things happen, so you deserve this.'" Stormy, who was 27 at the time, said she was not physically attracted to the 60-year-old and didn't want to have sex with him. "But I didn't say no," she said. "I'm not a victim."