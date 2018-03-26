How Will Roseanne Revive Dan Conner? With "Stem Cells and Vodka," According to John Goodman

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 9:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The laugh is back. Roseanne, the Emmy-winning ABC comedy that ran from 1989-1997, has risen from the ashes of canceled TV shows for another round of episodes 20 years after it left the airwaves. And if series star and creator Roseanne Barr has her way, this won't be the last you see of the infamous Conner clan.

"We'd love it to continue if people like it, then we hope it will," Barr told E! News about the show's future after these nine episodes.

John Goodman said he was "overjoyed" when the show was brought back to life. Series star Sara Gilbert, now an executive producer on the series, helped jump-start the revival with the cast's appearance on her talk show, the appropriately titled The Talk. After a sketch on the CBS talk show, Gilbert called Barr.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

"Three weeks later we had a deal and we were at some publicity thing in New York," Goodman said about the fast-tracked revival. That "publicity thing" was the ABC Upfronts where a majority of the cast marked the show's return on stage, complete with that iconic couch.

"It was really fast," Barr said.

Everybody from the original cast is back, including Barr, Goodman, Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and recent Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf.

"It was pretty spectacular," Barr told us about the first table read. "Very emotional."

"Like we never left," Goodman said.

"It was," Barr added.

Metcalf said it was easy to return to the character of Jackie Harris because of the writing. "Because the writers stayed really true to the characters. What was on the page was just so familiar, and yet so 2018. Different topics are addressed. It's this family, plucked up, and set back down again, but it was like riding a bike again. Once we got in the table read, things just clicked," she said.

Photos

Roseanne Returns: See Photos From the ABC Revival

Roseanne

ABC

The new season finds the Conners exactly where viewers left them. "In some ways, they're thriving," Goodman said. "They're better off than a lot of people. They're still struggling, but they have their family and they have their friends and they're still trying to put it together."

Metcalf said Jackie is still very much a "hot mess." "She's fun, I guess, but she's needy and intense," Metcalf laughed. "She says she has a job in the revival, we never see her at her job…"

And yes, the events of the original series finale will be explained. We've seen the episode, but cannot spoil how Roseanne resurrects Dan Conner, but it will be undone. Goodman is out there doing press, so Dan clearly lives.

"Stem cells," Goodman joked about his character's return to life. "Stem cells and vodka."

Roseanne returns Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Roseanne Barr , Entertainment , John Goodman , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , ABC
Latest News
Queer Eye, Fab Five, Nailed It, Nicole and Jacques

Queer Eye and Nailed It Renewed for Season 2: How Netflix's Reality TV Success Stories Came to Be

Laurie Metcalf Talks Slipping Back Into "Roseanne" Character

Roseanne Barr & John Goodman Overjoyed on "Roseanne" Return

Brooks Ayers, Christie Nicole Ayers

Real Housewives of Orange County Star Brooks Ayers Is Married: All the Details

Imposters Season 2, Inbar Lavi

Danger Comes to Maddie's Door in This Imposters Season 2 Sneak Peek

American Idol, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest

Watch American Idol's Luke Bryan Crash a Wedding and Dance to His Own Music

Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes

From Grey's Anatomy to Station 19: Assessing the State of Shondaland on ABC

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.