How Will Roseanne Revive Dan Conner? With "Stem Cells and Vodka," According to John Goodman

The laugh is back. Roseanne, the Emmy-winning ABC comedy that ran from 1989-1997, has risen from the ashes of canceled TV shows for another round of episodes 20 years after it left the airwaves. And if series star and creator Roseanne Barr has her way, this won't be the last you see of the infamous Conner clan.

"We'd love it to continue if people like it, then we hope it will," Barr told E! News about the show's future after these nine episodes.

John Goodman said he was "overjoyed" when the show was brought back to life. Series star Sara Gilbert, now an executive producer on the series, helped jump-start the revival with the cast's appearance on her talk show, the appropriately titled The Talk. After a sketch on the CBS talk show, Gilbert called Barr.