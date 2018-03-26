EXCLUSIVE!

Will The Good Doctor Finale End With a Major Death? "We Have No Mercy"

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018

"It's life or death."

An early diagnosis for The Good Doctor fans ahead of the ABC breakout hit's season finale tonight? Go out and buy a whole box of tissues 'cause you're definitely going to need them.

"People will definitely be needing a whole box probably!" star Antonia Thomas told E! News at PaleyFest. "I actually cried in the read-through."

Of course, the main source of tears will likely be due to Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) recent cancer diagnosis and inoperable brain tumor and how Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and the rest of the team reacts to his possible death.

Thomas previewed that the finale will "hinge" on Glassman's diagnosis and "Shaun's relationship with him and within that, the team of surgeons are thrust into a position where maybe someone's position in the team could be compromised because of something that maybe goes wrong."

But will Shaun ultimately be able to save Glassman?!

"Shaun is not a superhero. Shaun will make mistakes, and Shaun will also be right on occasion when others aren't," Highmore said. "Maybe this episode will end up being a little mix of both."

Schiff wasn't spilling any details on his character's fate in the finale, but would only say, "I'm very proud of the last show. Freddie and I did some really great work."

As for whether or not The Good Doctor will end on a cliffhanger, watch our interviews with the cast above to get even more scoop. 

The Good Doctor finale airs tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC.

