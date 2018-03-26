Real Housewives of Orange County Star Brooks Ayers Is Married: All the Details

Brooks Ayers is officially off the market.

The former boyfriend of Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is married.

Ayers made his new relationship status Facebook official on Sunday and shared a picture of his wife Christy Groves, now Christie Ayers. He also confirmed the news to E! News on Monday.

"I'm moving on with life. I've never been better," he said.

Ayers and his bride tied the knot in a "small white chapel" in French Lick, Indiana in front of their family.

"It's amazing. Her family's amazing—they were there with us," he said. "My parents were there."