Beyoncé Is Just Like Us—She Does Her Own Target Runs, Too!

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 6:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, 2018 Grammys

Michele Crowe/CBS

It looks like Beyoncé loves a good Target run just like the rest of us!

Imagine you're waiting to check out all of the goodies you picked up when you walked in really just to pick up some new toothpaste and you see none other than the 22-time Grammy winner and her firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter, 6.

Such was the case for one Target customer, who spotted the songstress and her daughter inside a Target in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Accompanied by two security guards, the famous mother and daughter duo collected a cart full of toys and were spotted in the art and school supplies section, according to an eyewitness. 

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

Needless to say, the sighting did not go unnoticed by Target patrons. However, this is certainly not the first time the musical icon has paid a visit to the beloved retailer. Back in 2013, she took some time amid her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour to pay a visit to a Target in her hometown, Houston. At the time, customers saw the star hula-hooping in the middle of the aisle and trying on hats. 

Last December, she was once again seen inside a Target with Blue, mama Tina Knowlesand one of her newborn twins. 

It seems we all can't resist a trip to Target and—in the words of Queen Bey—"I ain't sorry."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Blue Ivy Carter , Target , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Nephew Has Not Received an Invitation to the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Was Destined to Become Royalty—and This Video of Her Playing Queen at Age 8 Proves It

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Shares Her "Summer Goals" With Throwback Bikini Photo

Captain America, Chris Evans, Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds

Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds Combine Forces to Fulfill a Dying Fan's Wish

Brooks Ayers, Christie Nicole Ayers

Real Housewives of Orange County Star Brooks Ayers Is Married: All the Details

Errol Musk, Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Estranged Father Errol Has a Child With His Stepdaughter

Imposters Season 2, Inbar Lavi

Danger Comes to Maddie's Door in This Imposters Season 2 Sneak Peek

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.