Beyoncé Is Just Like Us—She Does Her Own Target Runs, Too!

It looks like Beyoncé loves a good Target run just like the rest of us!

Imagine you're waiting to check out all of the goodies you picked up when you walked in really just to pick up some new toothpaste and you see none other than the 22-time Grammy winner and her firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter, 6.

Such was the case for one Target customer, who spotted the songstress and her daughter inside a Target in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Accompanied by two security guards, the famous mother and daughter duo collected a cart full of toys and were spotted in the art and school supplies section, according to an eyewitness.