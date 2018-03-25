Joanna Krupa Engaged to Douglas Nunes—8 Months After Finalizing Divorce From Romain Zago

Diamonds are a girl's best friend!

Reality star Joanna Krupa let the world in on some big news—she's engaged to businessman Douglas Nunes!

Krupa took to her Instagram on Sunday to post an image of her ring finger, complete with a diamond sparkler, and a trio of dogs. The blonde also tagged her betrothed in the telling pic.

Nunes is the president and partner of property development and entertainment company 451 Media Group.

The engagement news comes just eight months after the star finalized her divorce from Romain Zago.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star and the Miami nightclub owner finalized their divorce in a Miami courtroom in August 2017, court records show, a month after they both filed papers to end their four-year marriage.