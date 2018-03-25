Chris Brown Says Karrueche Tran and New Boyfriend Victor Cruz ''Look Really Good Together''

Well that was unexpected!

Less than a year after a judge granted Karrueche Tran a 5-year restraining order against ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, the R&B singer posted publicly that he approves of her new relationship with football player Victor Cruz.

On Saturday, TheShadeRoom posted an Instagram of Cruz and Tran arriving at hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood.

There was a plethora of comments about the new couple from fans and one of the commenters just so happened to be Brown himself.

The music man commented, "They look really good together." He also posted left the comment of the praying hands emoji.

Many lookyloos were quick to spot Brown's comment, wondering if it was said with snark or love—as the two have had a very contentious relationship for years.