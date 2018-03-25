Mark Consuelos Admires Bikini-Clad Kelly Ripa—the "Sexy One"

After more than two decades of marriage, Kelly Ripa certainly still lights Mark Consuelos' fire!

The 46-year-old actor posted on his Instagram page a photo of the 47-year-old LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan co-host wearing a skimpy bikini while wading in the ocean during a tropical vacation with friends.

"Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave..." he wrote.

Ripa liked the photo. She posted on her own page a photo of a shirtless Consuelos in the water.

"Comin up for air #nofilter," she wrote.

She and Consuelos have been married for more than 21 years and are among the most popular celebrity couples. They share three children—Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15.