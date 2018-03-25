What Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Have Been Up to Since Their "Break"

Justin Bieber was spotted shirtless at a soccer match with friends in Los Angeles on Saturday, while Selena Gomez was seen out on a night on the town.

Wearing a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers crop top and red wrap skirt, the 25-year-old "Come and Get It" singer was photographed that night outside the West Hollywood restaurant and bar the Nice Guy, a celebrity hot spot.

Earlier this month, multiple sources told E! News that Justin and Selena have been spending time away from each other. The two had rekindled their past romance last fall. They were last seen in the same location, leaving church, on March 7, several days after Justin's 24th birthday.

"Justin has been upset about the recent break from Selena and is trying to keep busy until they work things out," a source told E! News last week. "It wasn't his choice for them to split, and he is really taking time to focus on himself right now. He has been working out every day, focusing on church and being out and about with his friends."

Here's what Justin and Selena have been spotted doing amid their "break":