Will Smith Dances With Marc Anthony and Gives Surprise Performance of "Miami"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 10:30 AM
When in Miami...
The actor and rapper had a fun-filled weekend in the city, during which he Sansa danced with Marc Anthony and also performed one of his biggest hits during a surprise onstage appearance at the 2018 Ultra Music Festival.
Smith posted a video of Anthony teaching him the dance moves on a yacht. They concluded their session with a hug.
"#Bucketlist - Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony... ✔️," Smith wrote. "I just realized this is my 100th Post - Thank You All! Let's Go Get the next [100]."
Smith joined Instagram this past December and has been crushing it ever since with hilarious videos.
Mellogang we did that tonight. Welcome to Miami baby @ultra with the one and only @willsmith cc: @nickyjampr @jbalvin
A post shared by marshmello (@marshmellomusic) on
At the 2018 Ultra Music Festival. Crossover on Saturday, DJ Marshmello brought him out as a surprise guest and he performed his 1997 hit rap song "Miami."
"I LOVE MIAMI!!" Smith wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @MarshmelloMusic and thanx @Ultra for a Crazy night!"
