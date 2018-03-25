Kylie Jenner Bares Slim Stomach in Selfie Video

Zoom in on this!

Kylie Jenner posted on her Snapchat on Saturday a selfie video showing her baring her slim stomach. She is wearing black pants, a gray crop top and a black sweatshirt, which she folded up to her chest.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul posted the video seven weeks after she gave birth to her and Travis Scott's first child, daughter Stormi Webster.

Since the baby's birth, Kylie has stepped out with Travis, her family and her friends several times and shared several scantily clad photos of herself. She posted a pic of herself in a shirt and underwear a month after welcoming Stormi.