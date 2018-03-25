Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Were Twinning With Their Twins at Kids' Choice Awards

It was a double twinning kind of night for Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon and their 6-year-old twins at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards.

The 47-year-old pop star and their daughter Monroe sported matching outfits—black leather jackets over white tops and black skinny jeans.

Cannon, 37, and their son Moroccan also wore matching outfits—white and orange Kids' Choice Awards-themed tracksuits, paired with white and orange sweatbands.

The friendly exes and their kids were all smiles as they walked the orange carpet together at Nickelodeon's annual award show, which was hosted by John Cena and took place in Los Angeles. Cannon carried Moroccan on his shoulders, while Monroe walking hand-in-hand with her mother, and also looked cool in a pair of sunglasses.